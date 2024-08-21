'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, Payment details here

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' Housing Program to support low income people who do not own house.

CM said the project aimed to address housing needs of most vulnerable populations. The initiative seeks to provide affordable housing to low-income families, including workers and laborers, empowering them with the opportunity to become homeowners.

Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme 2024

"Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program is designed to offer houses at accessible installment plans, and a simplified application process.

To benefit from the program, applicants must be a resident of Punjab, belong to a low-income family with an income of less than Rs60,000, and be government employees without existing homeownership.

Payment Plan

With each apartment priced at Rs1.5 million, the scheme offers government subsidy, making it highly affordable. Beneficiaries will only need to pay 40pc of the total amount, which can be settled through easy monthly installments of Rs. 14,000.

Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme aims to build over 3,000 homes in each district, focusing initially on five major cities: Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi.

In Lahore, the first phase will see the construction of 5,000 homes near Raiwind Road.

Those who are interested can apply online the government portal for the housing project.