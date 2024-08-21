Search

Solar company SkyElectric lands in Japan in pursuit of global expansion

Web Desk
11:54 AM | 21 Aug, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's leading solar technology brand, SkyElectric, has made a significant breakthrough in the Japanese market by successfully completing the initial phase of the Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET) testing program.

This partially approves the brand's entry into the Japanese market. This achievement highlights SkyElectric's dedication to product quality and service excellence, while firmly establishing the brand in one of the most competitive and stringent global markets. 

Established in 2015, SkyElectric has been a pioneering force in Pakistan’s solar industry, introducing several groundbreaking innovations that have significantly transformed the country's energy landscape. One of its notable contributions is the incorporation of AI and machine learning into solar energy management systems. This enables the systems to continuously learn and adapt, optimize energy consumption, forecast maintenance requirements, and enhance overall system efficiency.

SkyElectric’s product lineup comprises high-quality hardware and software designed to cater to a wide range of customers, from residential users to large commercial enterprises. The company ensures a dependable power supply for its customers by leveraging advanced technology, ensuring consistency irrespective of external factors. SkyElectric is deeply committed to customer satisfaction and service excellence, focusing on delivering top-notch products, efficient after-sales support, state-of-the-art cybersecurity, and comprehensive hardware and software warranties. These guiding principles have set a new industry standard and have garnered widespread trust from customers.

Commenting on the achievement, Amin Sukhera, Co-founder & CEO of SkyElectric, remarked, “The successful completion of the initial phase of JET represents a monumental milestone, highlighting the outstanding quality and reliability of our products. It underscores the technical prowess of our systems and the company’s unwavering dedication to meeting the highest international standards. Our success signifies SkyElectric’s significant foray into the Japanese market, one of the most advanced and competitive solar markets globally, which will pave the way for global opportunities for us.”  

Zeeshan Ahmad, SkyElectric's COO, stated, "Expanding into the Japanese market is a top priority for SkyElectric as we aim to grow our global presence. Japan's strict regulatory environment and high consumer expectations make it a crucial market for demonstrating the strength of our technology. Establishing a foothold in Japan has bolstered our global reputation as a leading innovative and reliable solar energy solutions provider."

The company's success in Japan validates its technological expertise and paves the way for new opportunities for collaboration and growth. "The company's systems are specifically designed to endure the unique challenges of the Pakistani market, such as frequent power outages and fluctuating energy demands, contributing to its nationwide popularity", he added.

10:01 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Famous People

