Video of Assistant Jail Superintendent’s son shot by kidnappers goes viral

Web Desk
01:14 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
Video of Assistant Jail Superintendent’s son shot by kidnappers goes viral
Source: social media

KARACHI – A tragic incident has been reported from Khairpur where son of  Assistant Jail Superintendent’s Ishaq Rind, was abducted and shot by robbers near Shah Latif University.

The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of Rs20 million for release of Jameel Rind. To pressurise the family, the abductors shared a disturbing video showing Rind with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police parties are working to rescue Jameel Rind from the kidnappers, hoping to trace the man soon.

Another clip of Rind surfaced online, showing him pleading for help while the robbers continue to abuse him. In the video, Rind is heard saying that the robbers are breaking his leg and threatening to kill him if the ransom is not paid. As he pleads for the ransom to be paid at the earliest, a gunshot is heard, and Rind is seen collapsing.

Meanwhile, local community launched protests, demanding urgent action and expressing their frustration with the authorities' handling of the situation.

