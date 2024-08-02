Search

Pakistan

Chinese embassy donates 20,000 health kits to female students in Balochistan

07:22 PM | 2 Aug, 2024
chinese embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has donated 20,000 health kits to female students in schools across Balochistan as part of the “She Power” initiative. This project aims to improve the health conditions of girls, promote the use of hygiene products, and enhance health awareness in the province.

The inauguration ceremony of the project was held at the Chinese Embassy on Wednesday, with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq serving as the chief guest. Among the notable attendees were Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance Raheela Durrani, and the Minister of Education Balochistan, alongside representatives from the teaching community and Chinese companies.

In his address, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq praised the Chinese Embassy's initiatives aligned with President Xi Jinping's vision, emphasizing the strong cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan in economic development and human welfare sectors. He recalled President Xi's historic 2015 address to the Pakistani Parliament, which laid the groundwork for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reinforced the socio-economic partnership between the two nations.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reiterated China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the human welfare sector. He highlighted President Xi’s focus on human well-being and global happiness, as outlined in the work report presented at the 20th National Congress of the CPC. Ambassador Jiang emphasized the importance of improving living conditions, health, and educational facilities in Balochistan, assuring that the province's development remains a top priority for China.

Ambassador Jiang also mentioned ongoing projects aimed at Balochistan's rapid development, including the New Gwadar International Airport, which is expected to be operational this year. He stressed that CPEC-related projects would bring socio-economic benefits to all regions of Pakistan.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the unwavering friendship between Pakistan and China. He noted that all segments of Pakistani society are united in their support for this enduring partnership.

The Chinese Embassy’s donation of health kits is a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for female students in Balochistan, reflecting the deep-rooted cooperation between the two nations in promoting health, education, and overall human welfare.

Copyright ©2024.

