Thuraya and Rockville Technologies signs strategic partnership agreement

06:23 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
Thuraya and Rockville Technologies signs strategic partnership agreement
LAHORE - Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a subsidiary of the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), today announced it has signed a service partner agreement with Rockville Technologies, one of the leading system integrators and IoT/M2M solution providers in Pakistan.

The partnership will expand the availability of Thuraya’s products and services across key vertical markets within the country.

Headquartered in Islamabad, Pakistan with offices in Kuwait, UAE, KSA, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Turkey, Rockville has developed a diversified portfolio of technologies and telecom solutions since its founding in 2002. The company is already associated with more than 25 top telecom GSM operators and now its first-class integration capabilities complement Thuraya’s renowned satellites and network portfolio of M2M, IoT and Data services.

Shawkat Ahmed, chief commercial officer Thuraya, said: “Thuraya is pleased to welcome Rockville Technologies as a Service Partner. Nowadays, customers demand solutions that go beyond standard connectivity enabling seamless services without any coverage gaps. Pakistan is opening up to Foreign Direct Investment, with a number of important projects earmarked for the next 5 years in maritime, energy, transportation, tourism and logistics sectors. Offering uniform connectivity across 160 countries, Thuraya is best positioned to tap into this fast-growing market. The partnership with Rockville will further enhance our commitment to key sectors, including M2M/IoT and Maritime.”

On this agreement signing ceremony, Abrar Ali Khan who is the founder and chief executive officer of Rockville Technologies said: “We have always tried to come up with unique solutions by using cutting edge technologies to address a market need as well as solve day-to-day unique challenges faced by our customers. We are very positive that this collaboration will add significant value to our customers and will help us drive innovation in the Pakistani market. There is a dire need of satellite as well as hybrid (GSM-Satellite) monitoring and tracking based solutions in the region considering the scale of mega projects such as CPEC. By joining hands with Thuraya we will be able to tap this huge segment and become market lead solutions provider when it comes to provisioning of a Satellite-based monitoring and tracking solutions.”      

The strategic agreement is a key milestone in Thuraya’s plans to drive growth in its M2M and IoT business. It will further expand market potential by offering bespoke satellite communication solutions to a diversified customer base.

