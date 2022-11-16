WhatsApp rolls out new features for android users
Share
In the 21st century, jotting down ideas before we forget them or saving web links could be made much easier if texting oneself on a messaging platform is allowed.
The good news is, the most popular messaging-app WhatsApp now joins platforms like Slack and Telegram which lets one save messages for later.
The Meta-owned platform's latest version will offer an easy way to text oneself.
In a rather surprising turn of events, the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android users will now allow users to text themselves. The most-awaited feature hasn't rolled out for everyone just yet.
WABetaInfo noticed that WhatsApp's latest version for iOS (version 2.22.23.74) will slowly roll out for all Apple users around the world. Surprisingly, this new feature is also available to Android users with WhatsApp version 2.22.23.77.
Messages sent to yourself will be visible on all of your linked devices, and they are end-to-end encrypted, according to WABetaInfo.
View this post on Instagram
The messaging application is reportedly beta testing Companion Mode on Android. Although the modern feature is rolling out in a phased manner, the app's companion mode will allow users to use a secondary Android device for WhatsApp instances.
WhatsApp bans nearly 2.4 million Indian accounts ... 12:30 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
NEW YORK – WhatsApp, a widely popular Meta-owned messaging app, banned 2.387 million Indian accounts in July for ...
- Babar Azam moves up in latest T20I rankings07:44 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
- Indian man slits lover's throat, posts video on social media07:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
- Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in gunfight with terrorists in KP’s ...07:10 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan takes a step back on army chief’s appointment06:55 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
- WhatsApp rolls out new features for android users06:31 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
- Teaser of Iqra Aziz’s 'Aik Thi Laila' out now05:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
- Aamir Khan reveals the reason for taking a break from acting05:36 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
- Feroze Khan supports Maria B's stance on Joyland's ban04:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022