Imran Khan takes a step back on army chief’s appointment
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party has taken a step back on the issue of the army chief’s appointment.

Talking to the journalists at his residence in Lahore, the former prime minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif wants an army chief of his choice to be appointed, “who will take care of his cases”.

“No army chief will ever go against the institution, state or the people,” he added.

Regarding the allegations in the Toshakhana case, the ousted prime minister said that he would file a case against the relevant persons in Dubai, London and Pakistan.

Imran also said that the gifts sold in the Toshakhana case were sold in Islamabad, adding that receipts and dates were in the government’s treasury and that the case will be over once evidence is presented.

Talking about relations with the United States, the PTI chairman said that he does not want a fight with the US and wants positive and better relations.

Imran reiterated that his statement on the “foreign conspiracy narrative” was misrepresented.

During the talk, the deposed premier maintained that a country that does not have rule of law will never progress, adding that only implementation of rule of law could make a nation ‘free’.

