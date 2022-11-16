Imran Khan to sue Umar Zahoor, private news channel and anchor over gift sale allegations

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan announced a legal tussle against leading news channel Geo News, its prime-time show host Shahzeb Khanzada, and Umar Farooq Zahoor over gift sale allegations.

In a tweet, the PTI chief said “Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo and Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster and internationally wanted criminal.”

He mentioned consulting with his legal team to sue the media house, and TV show host in Pakistan and in Britain and UAE.

Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo & Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster & internationally wanted criminal. I have spoken to my lawyers & I plan to sue Geo, Khanzada & the fraudster not only in Pak but also in UK & UAE. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 16, 2022

On Tuesday, a UAE-based business person Umar Farooq Zahoor came to the fore and claimed he had bought some of the state gifts, including an expensive wristwatch worth at least Rs2 billion, from Imran Khan's former aide Shahzad Akbar and Farah Bibi.

Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar allegedly sold to a Dubai-based businessman an expensive Graff wristwatch worth Rs2 billion gifted to Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he told to Geo News.

The Dubai-based businessman in question is Umar Farooq, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire. Farooq told the news channel that he had the evidence to prove he bought the rare watch and three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, for 7.5 million Dirhams in cash.

He showed up on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath to show evidence of the purchase as well as all the Toshakhana gifts he owns now.

Farooq alleged later that he was blackmailed and fake cases of money laundering were registered against him by the FIA on Akbar's behest after he refused to accept the demands made by his former wife Sophia Mirza.

PML-N raps PTI chief for selling Toshakhana gifts

Several leaders of ruling PML-N slammed former premeir Imran Khan for selling the gifts of Toshakhana.

PM's aide Attaullah Tarar said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would investigate the sale of the rare watch of Toshakhana and hinted at bringing Bushra Bibi close friend to Pakistan.