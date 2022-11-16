Maryam Noor's dholki pictures stun netizens
Congratulations are in order for Lollywood's doll-faced actress, Maryam Noor, who is about to tie the knot.
The Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai famed actress has been posting her pre-wedding traditions pictures that have caused social media users to ooze immense love for the bride-to-be.
The Mein Muhabbat Aur Tum star previously announced on Instagram while sharing an interesting video of her wedding date. The video stated that the Chand Ki Pariyan star will get married in December this year.
The 28-year-old actress' wedding celebrations have already begun as she shared pictures and videos of her dholki ceremony with fans and followers on Instagram. Noor was seen singing and drumming with her close family and friends.
The Soya Mera Naseeb diva also shared her engagement pictures on social media a few months ago.
On the work front, Noor was recently seen in Raqs-e-Tamanna, Hoor Pari Noor, Meri Hai Kiya Khata, Taqdeer, and Zindagi Aik Paheli.
