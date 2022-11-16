Feroze Khan supports Maria B's stance on Joyland's ban
04:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Feroze Khan supports Maria B's stance on Joyland's ban
Globally acclaimed Joyland is the latest victim of the ban policies of the country of its origin. Directed by Saim Sadiq, the film was set to have a commercial release in Pakistan on November 18 after receiving clearance from the federal and two provincial censorship boards, until came the Federal Ministry for Information and Broadcasting’s bombshell.

While the Oscar contender film “Joyland” is in jeopardy, celebrities have extended their support and expressed their stance about releasing the labour of love in Pakistan.

However, some prominent people have also lauded the ban including Maria B and Feroze Khan. The Khaani actors supported Maria B's stance on the ban of the feature film Joyland. He compared her mindset to a Rolls Royce with a 100-year road life. 

'- Maria B’s mindset - Is like Rolls Royce 100 year road life while “other” you know who are like those rotten scooties. Push push no move , you dirty.', he tweeted.

Joyland was slated for a release on November 18 in Pakistan. The film has been written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann. The film stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq in pivotal roles.

