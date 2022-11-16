Teaser of Iqra Aziz’s 'Aik Thi Laila' out now

The teaser of Yasir Hussain’s new directorial project starring his wife Iqra Aziz has been released and it is a murder mystery based on the story of Laila and Majnu.

Taking to Instagram, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor shared the drama’s first teaser. She captioned the post with two questions, “Who actually is this Laila? Who is her majnu [lover]?” She added that the drama is coming soon and thanked her team for making her look “natural yet beautiful”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

In the teaser, Laila is introduced as a character that’s popular in her area of residence. The screen shows her next to different men as the narrator asks, “But there are two questions, first, who is Laila’s majnu?” The plot seems to become clearer with the second question and what appears to be all the men she was seen with being interrogated by the authorities, “And second, where is Laila?”

Aik Thi Laila is being produced by Hina Amaan and features Quraishi, Gul-e-Rana, Hasan Ahmed, Nayyar Ejaz, Faiza Iftikhar and Fareeha Jabeen. It is scheduled for release in October.

On the work front, Iqra Aziz was recently seen in Suno Chanda 2, Kasak, Jhooti, Raqeeb Se, and Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 to name a few.