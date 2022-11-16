Zara Noor Abbas amuses fans with a hilarious dance video
Dabbling in diverse roles alongside proving her versatility, Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas is a charmer who has left the fans gushing over her humourous dance video with her team.
The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
Apart from her acing skills, Zara has perfect comedic timing and shared a great bond with her team, In her recent video, the Ehd e Wafa actor grooves to the viral song Nadiyoon Paar with her team, but the video is hilarious because all of them were haphazardly synchronized.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has been praised for his performance in drama serial Badshah Begum
Written by Saji Gul, the star-studded drama has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.
