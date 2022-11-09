Zara Noor Abbas leaves fans spellbound with new photos

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in a short span of time in the entertainment vicinity.

The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

In her latest clicks, Zara is setting the bar high with her fashion goals. Her Instagram feed is full of her stylish wardrobe. Her signature style is very simple and chic.

Written by Saji Gul, Zara's recent drama serial Badshah Begum has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.

On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has appeared in Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish and Deewar-e-Shab.