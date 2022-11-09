Zara Noor Abbas leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Share
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in a short span of time in the entertainment vicinity.
The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
In her latest clicks, Zara is setting the bar high with her fashion goals. Her Instagram feed is full of her stylish wardrobe. Her signature style is very simple and chic.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Written by Saji Gul, Zara's recent drama serial Badshah Begum has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.
On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has appeared in Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish and Deewar-e-Shab.
Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui bids farewell to ... 04:50 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui penned a heartwarming note to bid goodbye to the drama serial Badshah Begum and ...
-
-
-
- Babar Azam, Rizwan set another record in T20 World Cup05:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, DG ISPR, Imran Khan and others laud Pakistan’s victory ...04:44 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Rabia Anum walks out of a show to express solidarity with domestic ...03:24 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022