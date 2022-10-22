Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui bids farewell to 'Badshah Begum'
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui penned a heartwarming note to bid goodbye to the drama serial Badshah Begum and its cast and crew.
Badshah Begum had a star-studded cast including talented actors like Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.
While the drama is all about a gripping plot, beguiling characters alongside cutthroat competition in politics, the cast has a great bond.
And Zara made sure to give fans gave a glimpse of the beautiful journey by sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram. "There is no moving on from this… I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to the fans who showed immense love to the work we did. THANK YOU," captioned the Ehd e Wafa star.
Written by Saji Gul, Badshah Begum has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.
On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has appeared in Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish and Deewar-e-Shab.
