Zara Noor Abbas stuns fans with new video

Badshah Begum has a star-studded cast including talented actors like Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.

While the drama is all about a gripping plot, beguiling characters alongside cutthroat competition in politics, the cast has a great bond which is quite evident in the video posted buy the Ehd e Wafa actor.

Written by Saji Gul, Badshah Begum has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.

Abbas has also appeared in Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish and Deewar-e-Shab.