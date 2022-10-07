Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali win hearts with new video
04:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali win hearts with new video
Lollywood actors Yumna Zaidi and the handsome hunk Wahaj Ali have been cast to portray the lead roles in an upcoming drama serial produced under the banner of 7th Sky entertainment and their shooting has begun.

The Pyar ke Sadqay star had only good things to say about her co-star Wahaj in her latest Instagram update as she shared what goes behind cameras during drama shooting.

The video shows the two sharing a snack during shooing break and enjoying. Yumna and Wahaj also shared the screen in the drama Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in the latest television series Bakhtawar. Playing the unconventional female lead in a dual role, the actress has been showered with praises from fellow artists. 

