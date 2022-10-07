Hareem Shah tenders unconditional apology in money laundering case

KARACHI – TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah has submitted unconditional apology in a case related to money laundering.

Earlier this year, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated a money laundering probe against Shah over a viral video clip in which she could be seen flaunting foreign currency while claiming that she easily managed to take a hefty amount out of the South Asian country.

The 30-year-old on Thursday appeared before an investigation team FIA office in Karachi and recorded her statement in the case.

“I have a committed a mistake by making a video in which I claimed to take a hefty amount out of Pakistan without getting noticed by airport authorities,” she said.

Shah revealed that she had made the video just to irk a FIA official, however, she did not share the name of the official.

Regretting her mistake during interrogation, she tendered unconditional apology

Earlier this week, Sindh High Court (SHC) approved protective bail Hareem Shah for seven days in regard to the arrest by federal investigators in a money laundering case.