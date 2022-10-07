PAKvBAN – Mohammad Rizwan achieves new milestones in T20I cricket

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ever-consistent batter Mohammad Rizwan achieved multiple milestones as he displayed stunning performance against Bangladesh in tri-series opener in Christchurch.

Pakistan won the match by 21 runs at the Hagley Oval on Friday and they will take on New Zealand tomorrow in second match of the series.

Rizwan, who is also world No.1 T20 batter, smashed unbeaten 78 runs, taking the tally of his T20I runs past 1,500 in the calendar year 2022. He has joined Chris Gayle and teammate Babar Azam, who has also achieved the milestone in the past.

Gayle made 1,532 and 1,665 in years 2012 and 2015, respectively, while Babar Azam smashed 1,607 in 2019 and 1,779 in 2021.

Rizwan has so far scored 1,519 runs in the shortest format of the game and he is likely to set new records at the upcoming mega event of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

He has also surpassed the records of Babar Azam and Indian player Virat Kohli by scoring most runs in 58 T20I innings.

Rizwan has an aggregate of 2,337 runs from 58 T20I innings while Babar and Kohli made 2,281 and 2,012 runs, respectively, from the initial 58 innings of their T20I career.

He also surpassed England’s Jos Buttler in the list of players smashing the most runs as designated wicketkeeper in T20I matches.