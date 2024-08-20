Another Pakistani athlete wins gold medal at World Military Games in Venezuela

Pakistani athlete Mueed Baloch won the gold medal in the 400-meter race at the World Military Games in Venezuela, marking another significant achievement in his career.

The 23-year-old Baloch, representing the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), secured first place in the 400-meter event, as reported from the ongoing games.

Baloch, a native of Shanti Nagar in Karachi, is the national champion in both the 200-meter and 400-meter races.

Known as Pakistan's fastest athlete after winning the 100-meter race at the 2018 Asian Junior Athletics Championship, Baloch has represented the country in various international competitions, earning numerous victories.