Chinese tourists stopped from entering KP; Governor Faisal Kundi takes notice

Web Desk
10:29 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
Chinese tourists stopped from entering KP
Source: Screengrab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed strong disapproval of the provincial government's decision to block Chinese tourists from entering the province.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kundi demanded a report from senior officials on the incident, emphasizing that the provincial government's actions not only demonstrate "hostility towards the province" but also against the entire country.

He remarked, "The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been intent on damaging Pakistan-China relations from the very beginning."

Kundi went on to say that the party claims it "supports terrorists" but it obstructs Chinese tourists, adding that such actions are "undoubtedly anti-national."

He criticized the KP government, alleging that it is influenced by its leader and his associates and is "actively working" to undermine the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China.

On the other hand, police officials clarified that the foreign cyclists were sent back due to the absence of a no objection certificate (NOC). The cyclists were stopped from entering KP while attempting to travel from Punjab to Nowshera and then on to Peshawar.

