Zara Noor Abbas seeks 'licence to kill' man caught on camera harassing woman in Karachi

Web Desk
10:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
Zara Noor Abbas
Source: File photo

Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas has expressed outrage over the harassment of a woman in the North Karachi area last week.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram story to share a video of the incident, which showed a man riding a motorcycle with a child and harassing a woman who was wearing a hijab. The harassment occurred in broad daylight on a Karachi street, in full view of the child.

In her post, Zara expressed her anger, writing: "Raising another generation of harassers while they are on the bike. Children are puppets. They do what they see. And this man on the bike is leading by example here for the child."

She further expressed her frustration, saying she wished she "was allowed to murder" the harasser.

Zara was not alone in condemning the incident. Fellow actors Sajal Aly, Maryam Nafees, and other stars from the showbiz industry also voiced their outrage.

Despite the harasser's face being visible in the video, media reports indicate that the police have yet to arrest the suspect.

