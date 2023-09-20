WATCH — Maulana Tariq Jamil's son reflects on his relationship with his father

Son of revered Pakistani cleric, Maulana Tariq Jamil (MTJ) and Vice Chairman of MTJ Foundation, Yousaf Jamil, sat down with Hafiz Ahmed to shed light on his father's personal life and journey.

The host began with a general analysis of clerics' children possessing a rebellious nature and avoiding following their parent's footsteps, and then asked Yousaf why did he decide to step into the same field as his father?

Yousaf laid out the background and explained how clerics, when they reach a certain time in their spiritual journey, have this passion to lead their children into the same path. Despite the good intentions, the “execution of this effort is problematic,” Yousaf noted.

“The stern behaviour and pressure sprouts rebellion,” Yousaf added. “The reason why I never acted out is because of my father. He has introduced this largely forgotten concept into the religious circle to treat children with respect and allow them to make their own decisions.”

Speaking of the general notion around clerics asking donations and funds or venturing into business, the host and guest agreed that religious figures are criticized for both.

“We, as a society, have a negative mindset which is very unfortunate. If we become positive, everyone's problems would vanish,” Yousaf opined.

Speaking of MTJ Foundation, its vision and background, Yousaf shared, “Maulana previously helped people spiritually but, this Foundation will facilitate those in need physically. The Foundation is new but the idea and vision dates back to four decades.”

Speaking of the recent criticism on social media regarding MTJ's association with a housing society and rumors of him gaining hundreds of millions from the housing venture, Yousaf clarified that no such statement is true. He also emphasized the influence of social media platforms — though “revolutionary” — seeping deep into the minds of people who would believe anything that comes across without checking facts.

The backlash on MTJ took its own toll on his health. Yousaf revealed that the cleric spends the Holy month of Ramadan without any health complications disrupting his fast or Taraweeh.

“He fully enjoys the holy month,” Yousaf added.

The host then segued into a “candid conversation” and asked Yousaf about his personal life.

“We're 5 siblings in total —3 brothers and 2 sisters,” Yousaf revealed. He also shared how MTJ never coerced either of his children to become a cleric. “I followed my father's footsteps, my younger brother runs an industry, and the youngest is pursuing business,” Yousaf shared.

Talking about MTJ's marriage, Yousaf humorously shared that “people would tell their family instead of inquiring” that their father has 4 wives.

Yousaf also shared that he has a love marriage which was his own decision divorced of any influence or pressure from his elders, adding that this was the first time in their family that someone got married according to their own will.

Yousaf then shared how MTJ Foundation evolved into a brand and expanded into different fields with success, and that it will be available to everyone all over Pakistan.