Maulana Tariq Jamil launches own clothing brand?

LAHORE – Pakistani social media is currently abuzz with reports that renowned religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil has launched own clothing brand.

A local media report has cited Jamil’s spokesperson confirming the development. However, there is no official statement from the 68-year-old preacher.

The brand’s Linkedin page, MTJ that refers to Maulana Tariq Jamil’s name, says it is a “fashion retail brand [that] strives to learn and exhibit the principles taught by Maulana and break the eroding stereotype”.

Before moving towards public reaction, it is what the Linkedin page says in About Us section; “MTJ being supervised directly by Maulana, is dedicated to weave people’s beliefs and convictions into reality. Provides a garment shopping platform to discover and re-associate with that lost identity that is ingrained in all of us. The brand works to holistically combine diverse heritage and values in producing garments for people to feel empowered and proud when they wear them to offices, in homes, functions, travelling etc. and respectfully become the ambassadors of those inherited values by owning them”.

The page says the clothing line was founded in 2020.

The report has invited mix reactions from social media users with some finding no fault in business venture by the religious cleric.