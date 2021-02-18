COAS Bajwa thanks China for Covid-19 vaccine
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday thanked China for its assistance in provision of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan.
COAS expressed his views when Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, called on him at GHQ, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.
COAS also appreciated unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence and security domains.
HE also said that successful completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries.
Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for regional peace and stability.
