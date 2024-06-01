Federal secretary arrested from courtroom over inappropriate behavior in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Federal Secretary Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik was arrested from courtroom over inappropriate behviour during hearing of a case.

Civil Judge Adil Sarwar issued an order for his arrest after she got enraged at the officer’s derogatory remarks.

The judge sentenced him to jail for 15 days and impose a fine of Rs2,000 after he took notice of his misbehavior during the hearing.

The government officer was attending the hearing as a plaintiff in the case.

The federal secretary has been shifted to Adiala Jail from the district court after he was taken into custody by the Rawalpindi police.

Hours later, the civil judge ordered his release form the jail after the top government official tendered unconditional apology over his behavior.

Following the order, the federal secretary was released from Bakhshi Khana of the court.