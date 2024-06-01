Malala Yousafzai announces scholarships for Palestinian students

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced scholarships for Palestinian students, providing a beacon of hope amid the ongoing challenges faced by the region.

Malala, co-founder of the Malala Fund, made this announcement during her address at the Oxford Pakistan Programme event. She revealed that the scholarships will enable Palestinian students to study at Oxford University.

In her speech, Malala highlighted the dire state of education in Gaza, where more than 80% of schools and all universities have been either completely destroyed or severely damaged. She stressed the need for a lasting ceasefire and substantial investment over several years to rebuild Gaza’s educational infrastructure.

Malala emphasized that the scholarship program is not just about providing financial support; it is also a gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian students who receive these scholarships will begin their studies at Oxford University's Margaret Hall in October 2024.

This initiative by Malala Yousafzai aims to empower Palestinian students through education, fostering a brighter future amidst adversity.