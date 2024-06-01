Maulana Tariq Jamil invited to India by Ajmer Sharif leader

Prominent Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been extended a warm invitation to visit India by Pir Syed Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Sharif. The invitation came during a significant meeting between the two respected religious figures in Pakistan.

In a gesture of deep respect and affection, Pir Syed Sarwar Chishti presented Maulana Tariq Jamil with a traditional Dastar (turban). Their discussions centered on the crucial need to promote religious harmony and reduce sectarian strife, emphasizing the importance of fostering understanding and peace across communities.

A video capturing the meeting was shared on Maulana Tariq Jamil's verified Instagram page and has since gone viral, receiving widespread praise and admiration from followers. The sincere and warm interaction has resonated with fans in both India and Pakistan, with numerous Indian supporters expressing their heartfelt invitation for Maulana Tariq Jamil to visit India.

This exchange highlights the enduring cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries, offering a promising vision for increased unity and collaboration. The invitation is seen as a significant step towards bridging divides and enhancing mutual respect and understanding.