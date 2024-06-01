Maulana Tariq Jamil invited to India by Ajmer Sharif leader

Prominent Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been extended a warm invitation to visit India by Pir Syed Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Sharif. The invitation came during a significant meeting between the two respected religious figures in Pakistan.
In a gesture of deep respect and affection, Pir Syed Sarwar Chishti presented Maulana Tariq Jamil with a traditional Dastar (turban). Their discussions centered on the crucial need to promote religious harmony and reduce sectarian strife, emphasizing the importance of fostering understanding and peace across communities.
A video capturing the meeting was shared on Maulana Tariq Jamil's verified Instagram page and has since gone viral, receiving widespread praise and admiration from followers. The sincere and warm interaction has resonated with fans in both India and Pakistan, with numerous Indian supporters expressing their heartfelt invitation for Maulana Tariq Jamil to visit India.
This exchange highlights the enduring cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries, offering a promising vision for increased unity and collaboration. The invitation is seen as a significant step towards bridging divides and enhancing mutual respect and understanding.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
