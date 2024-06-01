Search

Immigration

Here's how to pay UAE visa overstay fine

Web Desk
07:43 PM | 1 Jun, 2024
Here's how to pay UAE visa overstay fine

DUBAI - United Arab Emirates in general and Dubai in particular captivate the attention of visitors to such an extent that sometimes they even forget about their visa validity period.

For those who are unable to exit the country within the visa validity period, the government of the emirate imposes a fine of Dh50 per day irrespective of whether they have a residence or visit visa

As the grace period has been scrapped, visa overstayers face difficulty paying the fine before exiting the country.

For those who are unable to comply with the rules and are unable to leave the emirate within the valid time, it is to be clarified that the fine can be paid by navigating to the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security.

On the home page, 'Fines and Leave Permits' should be clicked after which you must click on 'Start Service' in the 'Fines - Pay Fines - Violations of Entry Permissions or Residences - Pay New Fine' box.

An important aspect of the process is that if the visa overstayer was on a residence visa then they should fill out the empty fields that appear on the page otherwise, they should click on 'citizens of certain countries' and then fill the empty fields

After this step, click 'Verify Applicant' and click 'Next', where the applicant would be asked to Review their application and confirm all relevant details.

The final step involves paying the fine amount after which the applicant would be able to see that the transaction has been confirmed, Khaleej Times reported.

It is to be highlighted that the authorities in the United Arab Emirates have time and again directed foreigners to comply with the visa validity period and avoid violating that period; however, if one is unable to leave the emirate within the stipulated time, they can pay the fine following the steps elaborated above.

