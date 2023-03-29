AirSial launches international operations with eight weekly flights to Jeddah

LAHORE - AirSial, Pakistan's airline in the private sector, kicked off international flight operations from Lahore on Wednesday.
At a ceremony to launch international operations, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani announced that in the first phase, eight weekly flights will be operated between Jeddah and Lahore as well as Islamabad.
'Total 68 flights would take off for Jeddah from Pakistan every month,' he elaborated and added that soon flights would start from Karachi, Sialkot and Multan for Jeddah.
The Chairman was of the view that after successful domestic operation, it was another feat that the firm was starting international operations and in days to come, the carrier would take passengers to other destinations and Gulf countries as well.
'As the ban on EU operations is lifted, flights would be started for Manchester and London as well,' Jilani said as he detailed that currently A320 Airbus is being utilized for flights but soon the fleet would see addition of bigger aircraft as well.
AirSial has been catering to domestic routes for around two and a half years now and the first flight to Jeddah took off with 160 passengers. The carrier has announced that four flights between Jeddah and Lahore would operate every week. Similarly, same number of flights would operate between Islamabad and Lahore every week.
The company has also announced special baggage allowance offer under which passengers can carry 60KG (2PC) baggage on Jeddah-Pakistan flights applicable on Budget/Standard Fare; this offer is valid from 29th March till 15th April 2023.
At the inauguration ceremony staged at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, top executives and board of directors of AirSial saw off the passengers for the maiden flight. The ceremony was attended by Cricketer Haris Rauf and former player Aqib Javed as well.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.25
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.37
|762.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.07
|41.47
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.52
|934.52
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.59
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.76
|744.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|312
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
