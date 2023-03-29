AirSial launches international operations with eight weekly flights to Jeddah

LAHORE - AirSial, Pakistan's airline in the private sector, kicked off international flight operations from Lahore on Wednesday.

At a ceremony to launch international operations, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani announced that in the first phase, eight weekly flights will be operated between Jeddah and Lahore as well as Islamabad.

'Total 68 flights would take off for Jeddah from Pakistan every month,' he elaborated and added that soon flights would start from Karachi, Sialkot and Multan for Jeddah.

The Chairman was of the view that after successful domestic operation, it was another feat that the firm was starting international operations and in days to come, the carrier would take passengers to other destinations and Gulf countries as well.

'As the ban on EU operations is lifted, flights would be started for Manchester and London as well,' Jilani said as he detailed that currently A320 Airbus is being utilized for flights but soon the fleet would see addition of bigger aircraft as well.

AirSial has been catering to domestic routes for around two and a half years now and the first flight to Jeddah took off with 160 passengers. The carrier has announced that four flights between Jeddah and Lahore would operate every week. Similarly, same number of flights would operate between Islamabad and Lahore every week.

The company has also announced special baggage allowance offer under which passengers can carry 60KG (2PC) baggage on Jeddah-Pakistan flights applicable on Budget/Standard Fare; this offer is valid from 29th March till 15th April 2023.

At the inauguration ceremony staged at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, top executives and board of directors of AirSial saw off the passengers for the maiden flight. The ceremony was attended by Cricketer Haris Rauf and former player Aqib Javed as well.