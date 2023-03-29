Search

Immigration

AirSial launches international operations with eight weekly flights to Jeddah

Web Desk 10:36 PM | 29 Mar, 2023
AirSial launches international operations with eight weekly flights to Jeddah
Source: Twitter: Airsial

LAHORE - AirSial, Pakistan's airline in the private sector, kicked off international flight operations from Lahore on Wednesday.

At a ceremony to launch international operations, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani announced that in the first phase, eight weekly flights will be operated between Jeddah and Lahore as well as Islamabad.

'Total 68 flights would take off for Jeddah from Pakistan every month,' he elaborated and added that soon flights would start from Karachi, Sialkot and Multan for Jeddah. 

The Chairman was of the view that after successful domestic operation, it was another feat that the firm was starting international operations and in days to come, the carrier would take passengers to other destinations and Gulf countries as well.

'As the ban on EU operations is lifted, flights would be started for Manchester and London as well,' Jilani said as he detailed that currently A320 Airbus is being utilized for flights but soon the fleet would see addition of bigger aircraft as well.

AirSial has been catering to domestic routes for around two and a half years now and the first flight to Jeddah took off with 160 passengers. The carrier has announced that four flights between Jeddah and Lahore would operate every week. Similarly, same number of flights would operate between Islamabad and Lahore every week.

The company has also announced special baggage allowance offer under which passengers can carry 60KG (2PC) baggage on Jeddah-Pakistan flights applicable on Budget/Standard Fare; this offer is valid from 29th March till 15th April 2023. 

At the inauguration ceremony staged at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, top executives and board of directors of AirSial saw off the passengers for the maiden flight. The ceremony was attended by Cricketer Haris Rauf and former player Aqib Javed as well.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Canada launches new economic pathway for refugees and these professionals have fair chance of immigration

10:04 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Good news for travelers heading to Turkiye as another airline set to start operations in Pakistan

10:34 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

With Embraer E-Jets, another airline set to start operations in Pakistan

07:10 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

This British airline is suspending operations to Pakistan

11:50 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Spain launches Digital Nomad visa; Here's how to check if you are eligible

10:10 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Flight operations at Nepal's Airport resume despite glitch

11:26 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SC special bench led by Justice Faez Isa orders suspension of all suo ...

10:40 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th March 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.2 287.25
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.37 762.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.07 41.47
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.52 934.52
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.59
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 736.76 744.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 312
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: