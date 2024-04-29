In a press conference led by Ministry of Religious Affairs Secretary Dr. Ataur Rehman, pivotal details and innovations for the forthcoming Hajj program were unveiled, aiming to address concerns and streamline processes for pilgrims.

Highlighting a significant development, Dr. Rehman declared the mandatory use of the official mobile application 'Pak Hajj' for all pilgrims. This application will serve as a vital communication tool, facilitating contact with pilgrims and registering complaints. Additionally, he revealed plans to distribute free SIM cards to Pakistani pilgrims, enabling them to make calls via mobile data.

Dispelling misconceptions, Dr. Rehman emphasized that the government scheme would accommodate 69,000 Pakistani pilgrims for Hajj, with details regarding the private scheme forthcoming. Assuring preparedness, he affirmed that early arrangements had been made for this year's pilgrimage.

Addressing concerns over rising costs, Dr. Rehman attributed price hikes to inflation, noting a Rs100,000 decrease in funds compared to the previous year. He announced modifications for this year's Hajj, including a shorter duration of 20 to 25 days. However, he clarified that shorter Hajj durations would incur additional airfare, which could be mitigated through room sharing.

Furthermore, Dr. Rehman disclosed logistical arrangements, including the allowance for Pakistani pilgrims to carry two bags of the same color and the deployment of officers below 45 years of age from grades 7 to 18 as khudaam during Hajj. Monitoring assistants through the 'Pak Hajj' app will ensure efficient management.

Additionally, significant savings of Rs150 million were achieved through timely procurement of medicines and vaccines. Implementation of QR codes aims to enhance security for pilgrims' belongings.

Dr. Rehman commended the successful execution of the Road to Makkah program in Islamabad and Karachi, facilitating immigration procedures under Saudi supervision at airports, promising a seamless experience for Pakistani pilgrims.