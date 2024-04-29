Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

'Pak Hajj' app use made mandatory for all pilgrims

Web Desk
05:20 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Hajj 2024

In a press conference led by Ministry of Religious Affairs Secretary Dr. Ataur Rehman, pivotal details and innovations for the forthcoming Hajj program were unveiled, aiming to address concerns and streamline processes for pilgrims.

Highlighting a significant development, Dr. Rehman declared the mandatory use of the official mobile application 'Pak Hajj' for all pilgrims. This application will serve as a vital communication tool, facilitating contact with pilgrims and registering complaints. Additionally, he revealed plans to distribute free SIM cards to Pakistani pilgrims, enabling them to make calls via mobile data.

Dispelling misconceptions, Dr. Rehman emphasized that the government scheme would accommodate 69,000 Pakistani pilgrims for Hajj, with details regarding the private scheme forthcoming. Assuring preparedness, he affirmed that early arrangements had been made for this year's pilgrimage.

Addressing concerns over rising costs, Dr. Rehman attributed price hikes to inflation, noting a Rs100,000 decrease in funds compared to the previous year. He announced modifications for this year's Hajj, including a shorter duration of 20 to 25 days. However, he clarified that shorter Hajj durations would incur additional airfare, which could be mitigated through room sharing.

Furthermore, Dr. Rehman disclosed logistical arrangements, including the allowance for Pakistani pilgrims to carry two bags of the same color and the deployment of officers below 45 years of age from grades 7 to 18 as khudaam during Hajj. Monitoring assistants through the 'Pak Hajj' app will ensure efficient management.

Additionally, significant savings of Rs150 million were achieved through timely procurement of medicines and vaccines. Implementation of QR codes aims to enhance security for pilgrims' belongings.

Dr. Rehman commended the successful execution of the Road to Makkah program in Islamabad and Karachi, facilitating immigration procedures under Saudi supervision at airports, promising a seamless experience for Pakistani pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia announces deadline for registration as Hajj nears

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

05:20 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

'Pak Hajj' app use made mandatory for all pilgrims

08:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Another UK airport relaxes 100ml liquid rule for passengers

07:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Sri Lanka to reintroduce single-entry visa, confirms minister

07:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia announces deadline for registration as Hajj nears

07:13 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans Hajj but only for these Muslims

09:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Karachi Airport to clear Hajj pilgrims for immigration as 'Road to ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:02 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Detailed Review of Tank 500: An affordable alternative to Land Cruiser in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: