Saudi Arabia announces deadline for registration as Hajj nears

Web Desk
07:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
Saudi Arabia announces deadline for registration as Hajj nears

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has clarified that the registering for upcoming Hajj pilgrimage runs until June 13th (7th Dhul Hajjah).

The announcement came as the kingdom gears up to welcome over 2 million Muslims from different countries. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stated that registration is available to first-time pilgrims depending on available slots.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia started e-registration for its citizens and Muslim expatriates in February who wish to perform Hajj in June. The latest development in this case is that the authorities started issuing Hajj permits for domestic pilgrims on Wednesday.

The government of Saudi Arabia introduced four pilgrimage packages with a price tag between SR4,099 to SR13,265 depending on the standard but confirmed that the price can be paid in three installments - a step lauded by the Muslims which would ease them.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the government also announced that Umrah can be performed on any type of visa, ending the restrictions earlier placed. It is to be highlighted that the government has also announced that Dhul Qadah 15 will be the last day for the expiry of Umrah visas for pilgrims coming from other countries. 

The government is also constantly warning Muslims that they should avoid falling for scams for the pilgrimage. A scam was also unearthed in this regard involving 25 individuals and investigations are underway. 

The government is all set to welcome over 2 million pilgrims this year and the hajj agreements have been inked. The authorities are trying to uphold the highest standards to improve the experience of Muslims who would be visiting the kingdom for the religious journey that symbolizes unity and sacrifice.

