UAE extends passport validity to 10 years for these citizens: Details inside

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates Cabinet has given the green light to an amendment in the executive regulations governing citizenship and passports, marking a significant update to the Emirati passport's validity period.

As per the fresh rules, individuals aged 21 and above will now enjoy an extended validity period of 10 years, doubling from the previous 5-year term.

The announcement came from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who shared the news on the social media platform after the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Besides passport validity, the set of amendments would allow expanded facilities and a comprehensive array of digital services aimed at bolstering convenience and efficiency for citizens, ensuring seamless interactions with relevant authorities.

It is to be mentioned that the authorities in the United Arab Emirates have been revamping their immigration regime with time to cater to the changing needs and make them more effective for the citizens and foreign workers. The UAE's Golden Visa is now amongst the most sought-after residency programs in the region attracting artists and wealthy businessmen.

