UAE extends passport validity to 10 years for these citizens: Details inside

03:20 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
UAE extends passport validity to 10 years for these citizens: Details inside

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates Cabinet has given the green light to an amendment in the executive regulations governing citizenship and passports, marking a significant update to the Emirati passport's validity period.

As per the fresh rules, individuals aged 21 and above will now enjoy an extended validity period of 10 years, doubling from the previous 5-year term.

The announcement came from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who shared the news on the social media platform after the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Besides passport validity, the set of amendments would allow expanded facilities and a comprehensive array of digital services aimed at bolstering convenience and efficiency for citizens, ensuring seamless interactions with relevant authorities.

It is to be mentioned that the authorities in the United Arab Emirates have been revamping their immigration regime with time to cater to the changing needs and make them more effective for the citizens and foreign workers. The UAE's Golden Visa is now amongst the most sought-after residency programs in the region attracting artists and wealthy businessmen.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a modern and innovative country in the Middle East. It's located on the Arabian Peninsula and is bordered by Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the Persian Gulf. The UAE is made up of seven different areas called emirates. About 10 million people live there, coming from many different backgrounds.

When a traveler visits the UAE, there are lots of cool things to see and do. In Dubai, one can see the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, and the Palm Jumeirah, which is a man-made island shaped like a palm tree. In Abu Dhabi, one can visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum to learn about the country's history and culture. There are also busy markets in Sharjah and beautiful beaches in Ras Al Khaimah.

