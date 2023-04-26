Search

Scholarship for Oxford University: Here's the golden opportunity for Pakistani students

Web Desk 07:38 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
LONDON – Pakistani students who wish to study at the top Oxford University now have a chance to get a scholarship for the purpose.

The Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) has announced the Tareen Oxford Scholarship which will enable the deserving students to study at the University of Oxford's Kellogg College and that too without spending any fee.

The OPP said in a statement that the scholarship will be awarded to students who have an admission offer for one of the eligible graduate courses offered at the University of Oxford's Kellogg College, but are unable to arrange the means.

"Preference will be given to students for whom the scholarship will be a life changing opportunity and who have the potential and commitment to contribute to the development of South Punjab," the statement read.

The graduate shcolarships are being offered which will compensate the students for tuition fees and living costs for the students to talented Pakistani and British Pakistani students.

The scholarship is being made possible with the support of Ali Tareen, son of Jahangir Tareen. Ali is an alumnus of Kellogg College and the scholarship will be established as a five-year programme, with funds being donated annually and disbursed on a rolling basis.

The Tareen scholarship is one of the first scholarship initiatives targeted at students from South

Punjab and will also be a significant step towards creating a more diverse and inclusive academic community at Oxford.

To facilitate the students, the Tareen Oxford Scholarship in partnership will organize a customized programme for students from South Punja which will consist of two initiatives:

• An access programme for final year students applying for graduate degrees, which will feature an Access Conference for final year students from South Punjab who are in the process of applying for M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees abroad. The top 20 attendees at the Access Conference will be offered one-on-one mentorship with an Oxford student or recent alumni, free of cost.

• For FSc toppers & first-year public sector university toppers, 100 students will be selected from South Punjab who have either topped their F.Sc. boards or obtained the highest marks in their first year at university. These students will be provided mentorship on how to make the most of their next three to four years, guidance on career prospects, and one-on-one mentorship to help them aspire to be the best minds globally.

The program has announced that around 30 students from Pakistan receive graduate offers each year to study at Oxford, but do not have the funding to pursue the opportunity. Moreover, hundreds of other talented students do not apply to Oxford for the same reason.

