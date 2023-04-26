Scholarship for Oxford University: Here's the golden opportunity for Pakistani students

LONDON – Pakistani students who wish to study at the top Oxford University now have a chance to get a scholarship for the purpose.
The Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) has announced the Tareen Oxford Scholarship which will enable the deserving students to study at the University of Oxford's Kellogg College and that too without spending any fee.
The OPP said in a statement that the scholarship will be awarded to students who have an admission offer for one of the eligible graduate courses offered at the University of Oxford's Kellogg College, but are unable to arrange the means.
"Preference will be given to students for whom the scholarship will be a life changing opportunity and who have the potential and commitment to contribute to the development of South Punjab," the statement read.
The graduate shcolarships are being offered which will compensate the students for tuition fees and living costs for the students to talented Pakistani and British Pakistani students.
The scholarship is being made possible with the support of Ali Tareen, son of Jahangir Tareen. Ali is an alumnus of Kellogg College and the scholarship will be established as a five-year programme, with funds being donated annually and disbursed on a rolling basis.
The Tareen scholarship is one of the first scholarship initiatives targeted at students from South
Punjab and will also be a significant step towards creating a more diverse and inclusive academic community at Oxford.
To facilitate the students, the Tareen Oxford Scholarship in partnership will organize a customized programme for students from South Punja which will consist of two initiatives:
• An access programme for final year students applying for graduate degrees, which will feature an Access Conference for final year students from South Punjab who are in the process of applying for M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees abroad. The top 20 attendees at the Access Conference will be offered one-on-one mentorship with an Oxford student or recent alumni, free of cost.
• For FSc toppers & first-year public sector university toppers, 100 students will be selected from South Punjab who have either topped their F.Sc. boards or obtained the highest marks in their first year at university. These students will be provided mentorship on how to make the most of their next three to four years, guidance on career prospects, and one-on-one mentorship to help them aspire to be the best minds globally.
The program has announced that around 30 students from Pakistan receive graduate offers each year to study at Oxford, but do not have the funding to pursue the opportunity. Moreover, hundreds of other talented students do not apply to Oxford for the same reason.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
