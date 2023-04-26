Search

First batch of Pakistani nationals safely evacuated from Sudan to Saudi Arabia

07:57 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
ISLAMABAD – A ship carrying 37 Pakistani national arrived in Jeddah from conflict-hit Sudan early Wednesday morning, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development.

The diplomatic mission of the South Asian country in Sudan has evacuated more than 900 of its nationals from the capital city of Khartoum, the centre of fierce battle between the Sudan’s paramilitary force and army. They were transported to the safety of Port Sudan.

Of these, 37 safely arrived in Jeddah, while arrangements are being made to evacuate 863 persons to the kingdom. The evacuation comes after warring groups agreed to the 72-hour ceasefire brokered by the United States after 10 days of clashes.

“The ship carrying 37 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrives in Jeddah,” the Foreign Office said in a Twitter post, adding the evacuation of other Pakistani nationals was continuing in Sudan. “They were received by [Consul General] in Jeddah, Khalid Majid, on arrival at Jeddah Port,” it said. “We are grateful to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support and hospitality.”

“Another convoy of 200 Pakistanis has arrived safely in Port Sudan and the Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan will continue to facilitate their stay in Port Sudan and arrange their eventual repatriation from Sudan,” it added.

The conflict between the forces loyal to Sudan’s military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo erupted on April 15 and has claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands injured.

Since the conflict erupted in mid-April, tens of thousands have already left for neighbouring Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan to save their lives amid fierce fighting between the groups.

