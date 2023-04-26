Search

Free ferry service in Abu Dhabi: Here's how to enjoy the true Emirati experience

Web Desk 08:19 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
Free ferry service in Abu Dhabi: Here's how to enjoy the true Emirati experience

ABU DHABI - A free ferry service has been announced for those in Abu Dhabi from 7.30am until 4.30pm daily to let the visitors enjoy the true experience of the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Maritime has announced that the ferry would run on the Dalma Islan-Jebel Dhanna route from April 28 to May 15th under the Dalma Race Festival.

The festival, which will attract thousands of people, will be showing over 3,000 sailors who will take part in a 60-foot traditional dhow race spread over 125 kilometers and that too for 18 days. Besides, other entertainment events are also lined up for tourists, visitors and families.

The event is being sponsored by multiple firms and Managing Director Abu Dhabi Maritime Captain Saif Al Mheiri expressed his delight in being the silver sponsor of the sixth edition of the Dalma Race Festival. The official said that they always want to support the community and promote heritage among the youth.

Mheiri added that the free ferry service will allow everyone to experience this amazing event live while those interested can book their tickets and check timings here.

The race will begin at Dalma Island and end at Al Mirfa City while passing through islands including Sir Bani Yas, Ghasha, Umm Al KurKum, Al Fatayer, Al Bazm, Al Fay, Marawah, and Janana.

The festival will offer other activities like fishing competitions, dominoes, and carrom tournaments, cycling, running, fireworks, theater performances, and cultural shows. The visitors would also have the opportunity to explore the Souq having a variety of traditional kiosks showcasing Emirati maritime heritage, as well as local shops offering heritage products and popular cuisine. 

It is to be highlighted that the race festival is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and is being organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and the Festivals and the Cultural Heritage Programmes Committee – Abu Dhabi.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

