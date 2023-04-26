Free ferry service in Abu Dhabi: Here's how to enjoy the true Emirati experience

ABU DHABI - A free ferry service has been announced for those in Abu Dhabi from 7.30am until 4.30pm daily to let the visitors enjoy the true experience of the emirate.
Abu Dhabi Maritime has announced that the ferry would run on the Dalma Islan-Jebel Dhanna route from April 28 to May 15th under the Dalma Race Festival.
The festival, which will attract thousands of people, will be showing over 3,000 sailors who will take part in a 60-foot traditional dhow race spread over 125 kilometers and that too for 18 days. Besides, other entertainment events are also lined up for tourists, visitors and families.
The event is being sponsored by multiple firms and Managing Director Abu Dhabi Maritime Captain Saif Al Mheiri expressed his delight in being the silver sponsor of the sixth edition of the Dalma Race Festival. The official said that they always want to support the community and promote heritage among the youth.
Mheiri added that the free ferry service will allow everyone to experience this amazing event live while those interested can book their tickets and check timings here.
The race will begin at Dalma Island and end at Al Mirfa City while passing through islands including Sir Bani Yas, Ghasha, Umm Al KurKum, Al Fatayer, Al Bazm, Al Fay, Marawah, and Janana.
The festival will offer other activities like fishing competitions, dominoes, and carrom tournaments, cycling, running, fireworks, theater performances, and cultural shows. The visitors would also have the opportunity to explore the Souq having a variety of traditional kiosks showcasing Emirati maritime heritage, as well as local shops offering heritage products and popular cuisine.
It is to be highlighted that the race festival is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and is being organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and the Festivals and the Cultural Heritage Programmes Committee – Abu Dhabi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
