Search

PakistanTop News

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Web Desk 12:13 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday approved resignations of another 35 MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). 

The development came following the reports that President Arif Alvi is all set to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a vote of confidence from the lower house of the parliament.

The National Assembly of Pakistan shared the news on Twitter.

“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations were submitted,” the notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat read.

Around 131 MNAs belonging to the PTI tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion In April last year.

Earlier, the NA speaker accepted 34 resignations on January 17, while he also accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers on July 28, 2022.

The lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted are:

1.      Dr Haider Ali Khan (NA-2)

2.      Saleem Rehman (NA-3)

3.      Sahibzada Sibghatullah (NA-5)

4.      Mehboob Shah (NA-6)

5.      Muhammad Bashir Khan (NA-7)

6.      Junaid Akbar (NA-8)

7.      Sher Akbar Khan (NA-9)

8.      Ali Khan Jadoon (NA-16)

9.      Engr Usman Khan Tarakai (NA-19)

10.   Mujahid Ali (NA-20)

11.  Arbab Amir Ayub (NA-28)

12.  Sher Ali Arbab (NA-30)

13.  Shahid Ahmed (NA-34)

14.  Gul Dad Khan (NA-40)

15.  Sajid Khan (NA-42)

16.  Mohammad Iqbal Khan (NA-44)

17.  Aamer Mehmood Kiani (NA-61)

18.  Syed Faiz ul Hassan (NA-70)

19.  Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab (NA-87)

20.  Umar Aslam Khan (NA-93)

21.  Amjad Ali Khan (NA-96)

22.  Khurram Shahzad (NA-107)

23.  Faizullah (NA-109)

24.  Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar (NA-135)

25.  Syed Fakhar Imam (NA-150)

26.  Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (NA-152)

27.  Ibraheem Khan (NA-158)

28.  Tahir Iqbal (NA-164)

29.  Aurangzeb Khan Khichi (NA-165)

30.  Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar (NA-177)

31.  Abdul Majeed Khan (NA-187)

32.  Andaleeb Abbas (reserved seat)

33.  Asma Qadeer (reserved seat)

34.  Maleeka Ali Bokhari (reserved seat)

35.  Munawara Bibi Baloch (reserved seat).

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Sindh LG polls: Several injured in clashes between PTI, PPP workers outside Kemari DC office

08:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Pakistani FM Bilawal slams PTI government’s ‘wrong approach’ toward TTP

10:28 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

07:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Rift deepens as Shujaat suspends Elahi’s party membership for hinting at PTI-PMLQ merger

12:00 AM | 17 Jan, 2023

LHC quashes ECP warrant against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in contempt case

09:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

06:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nawaz Sharif holds Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz responsible for ...

12:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 20, 2023

08:00 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.25 239.5
Euro EUR 269.5 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 307 310
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 174.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.5 186.85
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,860 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 185,000 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: