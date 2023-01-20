NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday approved resignations of another 35 MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The development came following the reports that President Arif Alvi is all set to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a vote of confidence from the lower house of the parliament.
The National Assembly of Pakistan shared the news on Twitter.
قومی اسمبلی اسپیکر راجہ پرویز اشرف نے قواعد و ضوابط کے مطابق پی ٹی آئی کے مزید 35 ارکان اسمبلی کے استعفے منظور کر لئے_ pic.twitter.com/QokSWmn9hk— National Assembly of ???????? (@NAofPakistan) January 20, 2023
“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations were submitted,” the notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat read.
Around 131 MNAs belonging to the PTI tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion In April last year.
Earlier, the NA speaker accepted 34 resignations on January 17, while he also accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers on July 28, 2022.
The lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted are:
1. Dr Haider Ali Khan (NA-2)
2. Saleem Rehman (NA-3)
3. Sahibzada Sibghatullah (NA-5)
4. Mehboob Shah (NA-6)
5. Muhammad Bashir Khan (NA-7)
6. Junaid Akbar (NA-8)
7. Sher Akbar Khan (NA-9)
8. Ali Khan Jadoon (NA-16)
9. Engr Usman Khan Tarakai (NA-19)
10. Mujahid Ali (NA-20)
11. Arbab Amir Ayub (NA-28)
12. Sher Ali Arbab (NA-30)
13. Shahid Ahmed (NA-34)
14. Gul Dad Khan (NA-40)
15. Sajid Khan (NA-42)
16. Mohammad Iqbal Khan (NA-44)
17. Aamer Mehmood Kiani (NA-61)
18. Syed Faiz ul Hassan (NA-70)
19. Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab (NA-87)
20. Umar Aslam Khan (NA-93)
21. Amjad Ali Khan (NA-96)
22. Khurram Shahzad (NA-107)
23. Faizullah (NA-109)
24. Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar (NA-135)
25. Syed Fakhar Imam (NA-150)
26. Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (NA-152)
27. Ibraheem Khan (NA-158)
28. Tahir Iqbal (NA-164)
29. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi (NA-165)
30. Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar (NA-177)
31. Abdul Majeed Khan (NA-187)
32. Andaleeb Abbas (reserved seat)
33. Asma Qadeer (reserved seat)
34. Maleeka Ali Bokhari (reserved seat)
35. Munawara Bibi Baloch (reserved seat).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.25
|239.5
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|307
|310
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.5
|174.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.5
|186.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,860
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 185,000
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
