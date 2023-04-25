Pakistan evacuates another 211 nationals amid international exodus from conflict-hit Sudan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khartoum has safely arrived in Port Sudan.

The minister, in a statement, the latest development had taken the total number of evacuated Pakistanis to 700, adding that Pakistan remained engaged with friendly countries in the region especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for safe evacuation of Pakistanis from conflict-hit Sudan.

Bilawal Bhutto said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan. He said a team of Pakistan mission in Khartoum and Port Sudan is working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan.

A day earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said around 427 Pakistanis had reached Port Sudan safely and arrangements were being for their onward journey as fierce fighting between the army and a paramilitary force continued to intensify.

The conflict between the forces loyal to Sudan’s military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo erupted on April 15 and has claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands injured.

Since the conflict erupted in mid-April, tens of thousands have already left for neighbouring Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan to save their lives amid fierce fighting between the groups.