India issues around 12,44000 domicile certificates in IIOJK till 31st Aug

01:53 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
India issues around 12,44000 domicile certificates in IIOJK till 31st Aug
Share

SRINAGAR - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian authorities have issued about 12.44 lakh domicile certificates across the territory till August of this year.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the domicile certificates issued include 2.86 lakh in the Kashmir valley and 9.45 lakh in Jammu division.

As per the figures, 1,243,996 domiciles were issued till August 31. The process of issuing domicile certificates in the territory was started in the last week of June.

After the abrogation of Kashmir-specific Article 370 on August 5 last year by the Indian government, the J&K’s permanent resident certificates (PRCs) law was abolished and replaced by the new Domicile Law which was notified by New Delhi on May 18 this year.

The new domicile policy, which is aimed at changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir, provides citizenship rights to both original residents of the territory as well as to non-locals.

More From This Category
Pakistani activist starts One Million Meals ...
11:50 AM | 7 Sep, 2020
Whether schools will reopen or not will be ...
09:49 AM | 7 Sep, 2020
Pakistan achieves key milestone in nuclear power ...
11:30 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
Pakistan and China – Two 'Iron Brothers' and ...
11:09 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
PAF pilots who downed Indian jets receive ...
10:50 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
No enemy can defeat a nation so united in ...
09:20 PM | 6 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat stuns in latest photo shoot
01:25 PM | 7 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr