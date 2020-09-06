Second Wheat Imported Vessel Discharged

KARACHI - Another vessel namely MV Tailwinds carrying 65,000 matric tons of wheat from Ukraine qualified mandatory quarantine inspection and allowed to discharged on Saturday evening.

An Inspection team of experts from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) has conducted a detail inspection of the imported wheat in light of the requirements of Pakistan’s Import Permit. Dr. Falak Naz, the Director-General, DPP has supervised the inspection and wheat discharge activities on Karachi port.

Mr. Omar Hamid Khan, the Federal Secretary for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) has contacted the Chief Secretaries of Sindh and Punjab provinces for seeking their support in unhindered inter-provincial movement of the imported wheat. DG, DPP on behalf of Federal Secretary Food along with Wheat Importers had a fruitful meeting with Mr. Laeeq Ahmed, Secretary for Food Department Sindh who ensured his full support.

The Federal Ministry of Food has been resorting to all options to ensure timely supply of wheat to all regions of the country and to immediately cope with the higher prices of wheat flour. Resultantly, the wheat prices have been showing declining trends all over Pakistan as a result of the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders in the public and private sectors.

The Federal Food Ministry has been intending to not only tackle the ongoing wheat price hike issue but also to keep the strategic wheat reserves at required levels.

The third wheat import vessel namely MV Coventry carrying 69,000 matric tons wheat will reach Karachi port on 8th September. The MNFSR has been regularly supervising all components of the wheat import chain and opting for a proactive approach to minimize the chances of any kind of delay. Subsequently, all concerned departments are on board to facilitate wheat import and address the ongoing national issue of the wheat price hike. Prime Minister Office has been apprised on the wheat import situation on a daily basis.