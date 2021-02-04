Five KP cops suspended, booked for beating up women in Swat (VIDEO)

SWAT – At least five policemen were held after suspension for torturing women during custody.

DPO Dilawar Khan Bangash directed to suspend and arrest of SHO Saidu Sharif police station Rafiullah, additional SHO Kokarai police station Sub-Inspector Ayaz, and constables Fazal Khaliq, Mohammad Alam, and Ishaq, after they were seen in a viral video torturing arrested women in a robbery case.

A case has been lodged under section 63 of the police act and SP investigations Nazir Khan has been appointed as inquiry committee officer. SP has been directed to report within 24 hours.

The action from the police department comes after a video making rounds on social media, in which cops were seen slapping and kicking three women suspects from whom police had allegedly recovered 19 tolas stolen gold and the cash amount of Rs1 lac.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also took notice of the torture case and directed Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to suspend the cops, register a case against them, and submit a report on the incident.