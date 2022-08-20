Like father, like son! Pakistani boy sets new world record for most front-to-back claps

ISLAMABAD – Rizwan Mehsood, a 12-year-old boy from a mountainous region of northwest Pakistan, has achieved another milestone as he sets a new record for most front-to-back claps.

The young gymnastic student achieved the feat earlier this year in March – smashing the previous record of Syrian boy Amro Merei, with 64 claps in half a minute.

The schoolboy beat the record in the safer city of Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he now lives with his family.

ہمارے کلب کے بارہ سالہ کھلاڑی رضوان محسود کا گینیز ورلڈ ریکارڈ اپروڈ ہوگیا



تیس سیکنڈ میں فرنٹ ٹو بیک 64 ہینڈ کلپس کر کے شام کے امرو مِرے کا 62 ہینڈ کلپس کا ریکارڈ توڑ دیا



رضوان اس سے پہلے انڈیا کا گینیز ورلڈ ریکارڈ بھی توڑ چکا ہے pic.twitter.com/od626uNC0O — Irfan Mehsood (@irfanmehsoodgwr) August 20, 2022

A certificate from Guinness World Records said the most front-to-back hand claps in 30 seconds is 64 and was achieved by Rizwan Mehsood (Pakistan) in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan.

Earlier in 2019, Rizwan made it to the Guinness Book of World Records after breaking the record for the most helicopter spins in 30 seconds. He etched his name in history books by completing 46 helicopter spins.

The young achiever is the son of Irfan Mehsood, a Pakistani athlete who holds 53 Guinness World Records. He was the only player in the world to have set 23 world records in the push-ups category and has so far broken 13 world records of India.