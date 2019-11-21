PM believes in supremacy of constitution & law, Opposition’s Rahbar Committee itself needs guidance: Firdous

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believes in the supremacy of the constitution, rule of law and across the board accountability adding that Opposition's Rahbar Committee itself needs guidance.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said the entire nation is witness to the fact as to who was declared 'Sadiq & Ameen' by the country's top court and who was declared as dishonest.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آئین کی حکمرانی، قانون کی بالادستی اور بلا تفریق احتساب کے داعی ہیں۔پوری قوم گواہ ہے کہ ملک کی سب سے بڑی عدالت نے کسے صادق اور امین قرار دیا اور کون بددیانت ٹھہرا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 21, 2019

The Special Assistant strongly rejected the opposition parties’ stance on the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). She said that we condemn opposition’s sordid plot of trying to make Election Commission of Pakistan hostage and influence its decision.

She said that Opposition's Rahbar Committee itself needs guidance as it is making noise without any solid reason.

رہبر کمیٹی جسے خود رہبری کی ضرورت ہے,مسلسل چور مچائے شور فلم کا فلاپ شو پیش کر رہی ہے۔الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان کو یرغمال بنا کر اثر انداز ہونے کی مذموم کوشش کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں۔ہم اپنے موقف اور نظریے پر ڈٹ کر کھڑے ہیں،دوسروں کی طرح احتساب سے راہ فرار اختیار کرنے والے نہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 21, 2019

Firdous said that the party (PTI) stands firm on its ideology and stance and like others it will not try to evade the course of accountability.