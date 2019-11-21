PM believes in supremacy of constitution & law, Opposition’s Rahbar Committee itself needs guidance: Firdous
Web Desk
11:46 AM | 21 Nov, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believes in the supremacy of the constitution, rule of law and across the board accountability adding that Opposition's Rahbar Committee itself needs guidance.     

In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said the entire nation is witness to the fact as to who was declared 'Sadiq & Ameen' by the country's top court and who was declared as dishonest.   

The Special Assistant strongly rejected the opposition parties’ stance on the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). She said that we condemn opposition’s sordid plot of trying to make Election Commission of Pakistan hostage and influence its decision.

She said that Opposition's Rahbar Committee itself needs guidance as it is making noise without any solid reason.

Firdous said that the party (PTI) stands firm on its ideology and stance and like others it will not try to evade the course of accountability.

