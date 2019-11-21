These Coke Studio’s songs removed from YouTube over copyrights claim
Web Desk
12:20 PM | 21 Nov, 2019
LAHORE - Coke Studio 2019 has been facing the fire, with two songs being removed due to the copyrights issues . After the issue with “Saaiyan“, you’d have thought they’d work things out on other tracks with similar complications.

And now, Coke Studio Season 12 is facing another copyright controversy. As Sanam Marvi’s first song for the season “Hairaan Hua” has been taken down by YouTube days after it’s release.

Earlier, Abrar ul Haq’s remake of his iconic “Billo” has also been removed over a ‘copyright claim by Karman Entertainment Limited‘. Since Abrar-ul-Haq is the creator of the original “Billo” this copyright claim might be contestable.

Social media users, Coke Studio fans are very disturbed by these recent issues and are asking the management for loopholes in copyright issues , let's have a look at some of Twiteratti's reactions:

Previously, Shuja Haider and Rachel Viccaji’s Saiyyan was not released on Youtube due to copyright infringement. It was revealed that EMI Pakistan had the rights of the Noor Jehan classic and they stopped the song from being aired. However, the matter got resolved and the song was released.

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below. 

