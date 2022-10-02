Sanam Jung celebrates birthday with friends and family

Sanam Jung celebrates birthday with friends and family
Lollywood's doll-faced actress Sanam Jung recently celebrated her 34th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Her fans wished her on her birthday with sweet messages and heartwarming words.

Jung who gained recognition with Dil e Muzter also received the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation Female the same year. The VJ-turned actress got hitched in 2016 after which she took a hiatus from the entertainment industry upon her daughter's birth, and is now planning on a comeback.

Jung is often seen sharing heartwarming pictures of her family on social media, and her birthday bash wasn't shy of her adorable family. Jung held a small birthday party with her family including her husband Qassam, daughter Alaya and sister Anam Jung. Pictures from the Alvida actor's Instagram went viral on social media as she looked ever-so-lovely in an orange top paired with black pants.

Jung shared a close-up picture holding the exquisitely beautiful and mouth-watering cake in her hand. 

The Muhabbat Subha Ka Sitara Hai actress captioned the post, "Mera Happy Birthday."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam)

The post garnered 25K+ likes in the span of a day and hundreds of comments from netizens wishing Jung on her birthday.

On the work front, Jung was last seen in Qarar, Mein Na Janoo, and Hona Tha Pyar. Jung will be seen in the upcoming game show Akhri Khilari Kon? on BOL Entertainment.

