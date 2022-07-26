Zara Noor Abbas wins hearts with latest video
Source: ZaraNoor Abbas (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The 31-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay and Qaid and movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.

Zara loves to keep things transparent and drops regular updates of her family life on her social media handle. This time around, the beautiful diva gave a sneak peek into the cute bond that she shares with her niece. Needless to say, the video is super adorable and is winning hearts online.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.

