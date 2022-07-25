Zara Noor Abbas looks like a vision in her latest clicks
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.
This time around, the Ehd e Wafa star left her admirers bedazzled as she shared stunning pictures of herself in a white eastern wear.
Dressed in a ivory white gown, the Zebaish star looked breathtaking and posed for the camera beautifully in her latest Instagram post.
"Iss mod se jaatay hain
Kuch sust kadam rastay
Kuch tez kadam raahain ????????
@rehanmithaniphotography ???? @shaheen.h786 ????", captioned the Parey Hut Love actor.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.
