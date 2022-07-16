Zara Noor Abbas rocks in red

Noor Fatima
10:22 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas rocks in red
Zara Noor Abbas is a true all-around charmer who mesmerized netizens draped in a daring red ensemble. The diva has been accustomed to having people’s attention drawn to her wherever she goes.

The Badshah Begum’s fashion sense never ceases to amaze and hits the mark, whether it is a classical or cutting-edge look. 

Abbas wore a red outfit for Eid with berry red, gold, and purple used to complement the outfit. The gold-and-red outfit also had an embroidered jacket. The organza dupatta’s aureate kirran accessorized its beauty. The actor exuded aesthetic flamboyance and posted multiple pictures that raised the temperature. 

Zara is best known for her role as Arsala in Momina Duraid’s Khamoshi, also appearing in Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, and Ehd-e-Wafa. She also made her film debut in Wajahat Rauf’s Chhalawa and later in Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Luv.

Zara Noor Abbas rocks in red
10:22 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

