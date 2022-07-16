Nearly 200 CNICs recovered as votes on sale on eve of Punjab by-polls

LAHORE – Only a day prior to the 'make-or-break' by-elections in Punjab, police confiscated nearly 200 Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) from a political worker.

Reports in local media said a large number of identity cards were recovered from a man identified as Khalid Sindhu from Lahore's Factory Area as residents of the most populated region are set to vote tomorrow.

Cops told the media that the political worker was planning to buy votes in the PP-168 constituency in exchange for urgent cash.

Voters demanded Rs2,000 and others Rs3,000 in exchange for their ID cards, the man told cops. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

صاف چلی شفاف چلی ! فرخ حبیب کے دھاندلی کے کارنامے منظر عام پہ 👇آپ بھی سنیے pic.twitter.com/X2YFfgQvdV — Dr. Danish (official) (@DrDanish5) July 16, 2022

Some reports also suggest that the detained person was in contact with PTI’s Farrukh Habib. In the alleged chat on messaging app, Sindu sent snaps of voters' identity cards.

Earlier, a clip of PML-N candidate Nazir Chauhan went viral in which he can be seen distributing money to voters however the reality of the clip is yet to be ascertained.

Vote, get paid

In PP 167, PML-N candidate Nazir Chauhan is walking around with a bag of money.

One vote out of ten thousand:#لٹیروں_غداروں_کوبھگاناہے pic.twitter.com/2oirea63Bv — صاحبزادہ فیضان رضوی (@sahibzada456) July 16, 2022

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif slammed the former ruling party over the incident, saying ‘rigging is in the DNA of PTI’.

The daughter of former PM said Imran Khan-led party was aware that it had never won without rigging and was resorting to similar tactics.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar then responded to Maryam on Twitter, saying the man in the video was harassed and assaulted to give such statements.