Army troops to be deployed as only Quick Response Force during Punjab by-elections: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Frontier Constabulary and Rangers will ensure security and law and order during the much-anticipated by-polls on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly, Pakistan Army’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops will perform duty as an only a quick reaction force to maintain a law and order situation.

Lately, troops carried out reconnaissance of most sensitive locations in respective areas as 3rd tier responders to any law and order situation in line with directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan during Punjab by-elections, per reports.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja termed the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in by-polls mandatory to safeguard voters.

Interior Ministry decided to deploy more than army personnel during the polls on the request of the top electoral authority.

Meanwhile, preparations are almost finalized for the by-elections to be held tomorrow, July 17, as the polling material has been distributed.

Around 175 candidates are in the run for these seats located in different districts of Punjab, including four in Lahore. The ruling PML-N needs to win 10 seats and Imran Khan-led PTI, on the other hand, has to clinch 13 seats to create to oust Hamza Shehbaz’s government in the most populous region.