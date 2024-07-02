Search

BusinessPakistan

Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check new rates here

Web Desk
10:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024
Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check new rates here
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is taking stern measures to cut financial losses, and now the import duty on luxury and nonessential items has been jacked up by whopping 55percent. 

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) made the changes in customs duties on wide range of imported goods in bid to cut the importation of luxury and non-essential items.

With new changes, there will be 2pc additional customs duty (ACD) on over 2000 items, including components used in vehicle and machinery assembly. The apex tax collection agency also introduced regulatory duties (RD) ranging from 5-55pc on hundreds of items.

New Import Duty on luxury items

Items Regulatory Duty (RD)
Perfumes and Sprays 20%
Watches 30%
Sunglasses 30%
Imported Cycles 10%
Imported Dairy Products 20-25%
Natural Honey 30%
Imported Dates and Other Fruits 25%
Cosmetics 55%
Shaving Cream and Soap 50%
Gents Caps, Overcoats, Jackets, Trousers, and Shirts 10%
Female Overcoat, Jackets, Skirts, Trousers 10%
Imported Jewelry 45%
Oral or Dental Hygiene Products 50%
Cheese and Curd 25%
Potatoes, Other Vegetables, Mixture of Vegetables 50-55%
Sugar Confectionery (including white chocolate) 40%
Tobacco, Partly or Wholly Stemmed or Stripped 50%
Dog or Cat Food 50%
Leather Clothing, Accessories 50%
Video Game Consoles and Machines, Table or Parlour Games 50%

Cars, jeeps, and light commercial vehicles (CKD) over 1,000cc face higher ACD. Perfumes, watches, sunglasses, dairy products, and various foods face RD rates varying from 10% to 55%.

Several imports, such as those under specific notifications and temporary import schemes, are exempt from these new duties. 

FBR's latest move is expected to impact both import sector and consumer prices. The new measures are aimed at improving trade balance and reducing reliance on foreign imports, these higher duties may pose challenges for consumers and businesses, potentially slowing economic growth.

'Solar panel prices to drop further in Pakistan after relief in Budget 2024-25'

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:28 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin ...

10:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check ...

09:32 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

July Electricity Bill Calculator: How much will you pay with the new ...

09:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

SHC issues notices on petition against 6,000 Acres land allotment to ...

08:42 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

High-value targets among nine terrorists killed by Pakistani forces ...

10:59 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

UN working group declares Imran Khan's detention 'without legal basis'

Most viewed

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with ...

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

10:31 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Check list of all new taxes here

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

Advertisement

Latest

10:28 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin SCO moots

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Gold prices slightly decreases in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.75 280.6
Euro EUR 293.4 296.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.01 748.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.98 40.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.27 913.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swiss Franc CHF 26.27 26.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: