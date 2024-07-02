Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check new rates here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is taking stern measures to cut financial losses, and now the import duty on luxury and nonessential items has been jacked up by whopping 55percent.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) made the changes in customs duties on wide range of imported goods in bid to cut the importation of luxury and non-essential items.

With new changes, there will be 2pc additional customs duty (ACD) on over 2000 items, including components used in vehicle and machinery assembly. The apex tax collection agency also introduced regulatory duties (RD) ranging from 5-55pc on hundreds of items.

New Import Duty on luxury items

Items Regulatory Duty (RD) Perfumes and Sprays 20% Watches 30% Sunglasses 30% Imported Cycles 10% Imported Dairy Products 20-25% Natural Honey 30% Imported Dates and Other Fruits 25% Cosmetics 55% Shaving Cream and Soap 50% Gents Caps, Overcoats, Jackets, Trousers, and Shirts 10% Female Overcoat, Jackets, Skirts, Trousers 10% Imported Jewelry 45% Oral or Dental Hygiene Products 50% Cheese and Curd 25% Potatoes, Other Vegetables, Mixture of Vegetables 50-55% Sugar Confectionery (including white chocolate) 40% Tobacco, Partly or Wholly Stemmed or Stripped 50% Dog or Cat Food 50% Leather Clothing, Accessories 50% Video Game Consoles and Machines, Table or Parlour Games 50%

Cars, jeeps, and light commercial vehicles (CKD) over 1,000cc face higher ACD. Perfumes, watches, sunglasses, dairy products, and various foods face RD rates varying from 10% to 55%.

Several imports, such as those under specific notifications and temporary import schemes, are exempt from these new duties.

FBR's latest move is expected to impact both import sector and consumer prices. The new measures are aimed at improving trade balance and reducing reliance on foreign imports, these higher duties may pose challenges for consumers and businesses, potentially slowing economic growth.